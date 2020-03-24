      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

City Of Lubbock Updated Disaster Declaration

Mar 24, 2020 @ 12:12pm

Mayor Dan Pope has issued the fourth declaration of disaster for the City of Lubbock to assist the mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The following businesses have been declared non-essential :

Hair salons, barbershops, hail stylists, nail salons, tattoo parlors, piercing businesses, tanning salons and hair removal waxing businesses.

Commercial Amusement and Entertainment Venues

Enclosed Shopping Malls

Group Meetins Spaces

Non-essential Retail Establishments

The following businesses have been declared essential:

Grocery stores, pharmacies and package stores

Pet supply stores and vet clinics

Healthcare providers

Vehicle fuel stations

Banks & Financial Institutions

Day Care Centers

Critical Infrastructure Businesses which support critical infrastructure or supply chain needs as described by the Cyber & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

City of Lubbock Disaster Declaration #4

TAGS
963KLLL Coronavirus COVID-19 Disaster Declaration KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts