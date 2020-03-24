City Of Lubbock Updated Disaster Declaration
Mayor Dan Pope has issued the fourth declaration of disaster for the City of Lubbock to assist the mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
The following businesses have been declared non-essential :
Hair salons, barbershops, hail stylists, nail salons, tattoo parlors, piercing businesses, tanning salons and hair removal waxing businesses.
Commercial Amusement and Entertainment Venues
Enclosed Shopping Malls
Group Meetins Spaces
Non-essential Retail Establishments
The following businesses have been declared essential:
Grocery stores, pharmacies and package stores
Pet supply stores and vet clinics
Healthcare providers
Vehicle fuel stations
Banks & Financial Institutions
Day Care Centers
Critical Infrastructure Businesses which support critical infrastructure or supply chain needs as described by the Cyber & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
City of Lubbock Disaster Declaration #4