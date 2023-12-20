96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City of Lubbock Working to Repair Water System Anomaly Affecting Some Schools, Businesses and Homes

December 20, 2023 11:05AM CST
City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Water Department is experiencing a water system anomaly that is causing pressure to drop in certain areas affecting some homes, local businesses and schools.

The affected area is within the boundaries of Marsha Sharp Freeway, Indiana Avenue, Avenue Q and North Loop 289.

The City of Lubbock Water Department is working to repair the issue as quickly as possible, and will notify the public once that is accomplished.

