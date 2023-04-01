96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City of Lubbock’s Parks and Recreation Easter Clean-Up

April 1, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Getty Images

With Easter around the corner, we ask the community to help us keep the parks clean. Easter holiday weekend is traditionally one of the busiest within our park system. Therefore, Parks and Recreation staff will place additional trash bins at City Parks and staff will be working through the weekend in an effort to keep parks clean.

Parks and Recreation staff will provide park-goers with trash bags in the park. We ask that if you get a bag from us, please tie them up and leave them so Parks and Recreation staff can pick them up on Monday morning. In the past this has been a successful way to keep our parks clean. If you see a City Parks employee, don’t hesitate to ask for a bag.

Our Park crews will be at the following City Parks on Sunday, April 9, 2023:

· Aztlan Park (1st and Ave K)

· Guadalupe Park (2nd and Ave P)

· Mackenzie Park (301 I-27)

· Mae Simmons (E 23rd and Oak)

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Barefoot Bluejean NightJake Owen
2:57pm
Brown Eyes BabyKeith Urban
2:54pm
Cowboy Take Me AwayDixie Chicks
2:45pm
Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
2:42pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
2:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Is Becoming a Dad Again
3

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love
4

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
5

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Acting Career