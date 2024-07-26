City of Lubbock’s Parks and Recreation Upcoming Classes and Events

Magic the Gathering Nights

Every Tuesday

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

Free

All ages welcome!

Anyone can come and enjoy this fun card game. This group is open to everyone—from seasoned veterans to complete newbies. Don’t have cards? We allow proxies of all kinds and have decks for you to use. Join us at Hodges for our weekly Magic the Gathering Night!

Let’s Move

Every Wednesday

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst St.

Free

Ages 50+

Join us for FUN while learning various dances with YouTube!

Karate Tots and Kids

Hodges Community Center: Thursdays; 5:45 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Maxey Community Center: Saturdays; 9:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

$15/month

Tots: Ages 3-4, Kids: Ages 5-13

Children start with the basics and learn more advanced techniques in self-defense, character, and discipline in our weekly karate classes. Register at playlubbock.com.

Yoga at Maxey Community Center

Every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday

9:15 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St.

$25/month

Ages 17+

Perfect for beginners and seasoned practitioners alike, this class focuses on postures and breathing exercises to enhance mind-body harmony and physical health. Register online or in person at playlubbock.com!

Free ESL Classes

June 3 – August 30

Monday & Wednesday: 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Hodges Community Cener, 4011 University Ave.

Free

All ages welcome!

Are you looking to get ESL certification? Lubbock Parks and Recreation is partnering with Literacy Lubbock to bring free ESL classes to the Hodges Community Center. Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 1:30pm to 3:00pm and Fridays from 10:00am to 11:30am. Registration for classes is open at LiteracyLubbock.org. You can also check their website for more information about the work Literacy Lubbock does in our community.

Adult 8v8 Men’s and Co-Ed Flag Football League

Registration: July 22 – August 23, Games: Sept. 3 – Nov. 1

Co-Ed: Thursdays, Men’s: Tuesdays & Fridays

Berl Huffman Athletic Complex, Texas 289 Loop Frontage Rd. & Landmark Ln.

$350 per team

Ages 18+

Get ready to hit the field! Registration for our men’s and coed flag football leagues is now open until August 23rd. Don’t miss your chance to join the game—sign up today!

Birthday Party at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Every 1st Friday of the month, August 2

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St.

Free

Ages 50+

Come and celebrate your birthday with us at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center! We will have snacks, cake and entertainment. You don’t want to miss out on all the fun!

National Night Out

Tuesday, August 6

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Bates St.

Free

All ages welcome!

Enjoy free hot dogs, chips, live music and snag a backpack with school supplies while supplies last! Followed by the Disney movie Elemental in the park around 9 p.m.

Hub City Book Club

Every 1st Wednesday of the month, August 7

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St.

Free

Ages 18+

Hey there bookworm! Join Lubbock Adult Activity Center and City of Lubbock Public Library’s Book Club this month! Pick up your book at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center and get to reading. Register on our website online or call the Lubbock Adult Activity Center at (806) 767-2710.

Health and Safety Fair

Saturday, August 10

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Safety City, 4500 Ave U

Free

All ages welcome!

Join us at Safety City for our Health & Safety Fair—an event packed with interactive vendors from community partners and local businesses. Explore a variety of engaging experiences designed to promote health and safety for all attendees!

Senior Breakfast at Maggie Trejo

Every 2nd Wednesday of the month, August 14

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst St.

$2/person

Ages 50+

Enjoy a delicious breakfast at our Senior Center every month! Ages 50+.

Thursday Night Dance

Every 3rd Thursday of the month, August 15

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St.

$10/person

Ages 50+

Dance the night away with great live music! 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., doors open at 6:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. $10 per person, cash only.

Senior Breakfast at Mae Simmons Senior Center

Every 3rd Friday of the month, August 16

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Mae Simmons Senior Center, 2004 Oak Ave.

$2/person

Ages 50+

Enjoy a delicious breakfast at our Senior Center every month!

Life Skills Class

Every 3rd Wednesday of the month, August 21

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St.

Free

Ages 50+

Goodwill Career Resource Center will be doing a free life skills class at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center every third Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Come out and learn some useful tips and tricks for everyday life!

Stuffie First Aid Day

Saturday, August 24

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

Free

All ages welcome!

Bring your favorite stuffed animal to learn all about taking care of yourself at our Stuffie First Aid Day! Visit with vendors who can help your stuffed friend (or your kids) learn how to take better care of themselves. Don’t miss a chance for your stuffie to get the extra attention they may need from one of our local sewing experts.

###