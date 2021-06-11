      Weather Alert

“City of Music”: Brad Paisley shares a realistic glimpse into what it takes to make it as a country star

Jun 11, 2021 @ 4:00pm

Sony Music Nashville

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to move to Nashville and chase dreams of country music stardom, Brad Paisley has the song for you. “City of Music” takes a peek into the day-to-day lives of two would-be country stars.

“Hit the ground runnin’ on Broadway / While she’s waiting on her dream to come true / Someone’s gotta tend the bars / Someone’s gotta sell the boots,” Brad sings in the first verse, referencing the many honky tonk venues and Western wear apparel stores in downtown Nashville.

Meanwhile, a young man is moving to Nashville from a different small town with the same big dreams. The pair of starry-eyed musicians meet when she sells him a pair of boots, and they quickly wind up on a Nashville-style date.

“They sat around singin’ George and Tammy / Woke up in a co-write,” Brad continues. “Maybe it’ll last forever, maybe only a week or two / Sometimes you write the songs and sometimes the songs write you…”

“City of Music” follows Brad’s recent collaboration with Jimmie Allen, “Freedom Was a Highway.” Brad and Jimmie are scheduled to hit the stage together for Good Morning America’s 2021 Summer Concert Series on July 5.

