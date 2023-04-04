City offices will be closed for Good Friday holiday

City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday. Normal operations will resume Monday, April 10.

Residential Trash Collection

There will be no collection on Friday.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

Citizen Convenience Centers will be open Friday, but closed on Saturday. Both landfills will operate with normal business hours on Friday and Saturday.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Friday, April 7 – Sunday, April 9.

Regular hours will resume on Monday, April 10.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will be closed Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9.

The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum will be open Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and will resume normal hours and operations Monday, April 10.

The Garden & Arts Center will have normal operating hours on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Community Centers

The adult meal program will not be offered on Friday, April 7, but will resume normally on Monday, April 10.