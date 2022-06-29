      Weather Alert

City Offices will be Closed for Independence Day

Jun 29, 2022 @ 9:00am

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Certain City facilities and operations will also have adjusted hours over the holiday weekend. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, July 5.

Residential Trash Collection
Solid waste collection for Monday and Tuesday, July 4 – July 5, will be shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday, July 5 – July 6.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

  • Both landfills will be closed on Monday, July 4, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, July 5.
  • Attended drop-off station will be closed on Monday, July 4, and will resume normal operations on Tuesday, July 5.

Libraries
All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday, July 4.

Community Centers
All community and senior centers will be closed Saturday, July 2 – Monday, July 4, and will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday, July 5.

Cultural Facilities
The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will be closed Monday, July 4.

Wednesday, June 29th, 2022
