City Offices Will Be Closed For Memorial Day Holiday
City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, May 30.
Residential Trash Collection
There will be no collection on Monday, May 29. Waste Collections from Monday and Tuesday will be shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Recycling/Landfill Operations
Citizen Convenience Centers, the West Texas Regional Disposal Facility (WTRDF), and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.
Libraries
All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.
Cultural Facilities
The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will be closed Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.
Community Centers
Community centers will be open Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will be closed on Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.
Clapp Park Pool
Open Sunday and Monday, May 28-29, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.