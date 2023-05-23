96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City Offices Will Be Closed For Memorial Day Holiday

May 23, 2023 9:00AM CDT
Share
Getty Images

City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, May 30.

Residential Trash Collection
There will be no collection on Monday, May 29. Waste Collections from Monday and Tuesday will be shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Recycling/Landfill Operations
Citizen Convenience Centers, the West Texas Regional Disposal Facility (WTRDF), and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Libraries
All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Cultural Facilities
The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will be closed Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Community Centers
Community centers will be open Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will be closed on Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Clapp Park Pool
Open Sunday and Monday, May 28-29, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Light On In The KitchenAshley Mcbryde
6:56pm
Up DownMorgan Wallen/florida-georgia Line
6:53pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
6:45pm
Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
6:42pm
Cant Have MineDylan Scott
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows After 'Bad News' From Doctors
2

Rain or Shine: Lubbock Matadors Home Opener on Sat 5/13
3

Dustin Lynch 'Totally Down' To Join Yellowstone Spin-Off
4

Jana Kramer Finally Feels 'Respected' In New Relationship After NFL Pro Ex Cheated With Multiple Women
5

X-FAB Texas Announces Expansion of its Silicon Carbide Manufacturing in Lubbock, Texas