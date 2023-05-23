City Offices Will Be Closed For Memorial Day Holiday

City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, May 30.

Residential Trash Collection

There will be no collection on Monday, May 29. Waste Collections from Monday and Tuesday will be shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

Citizen Convenience Centers, the West Texas Regional Disposal Facility (WTRDF), and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will be closed Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Community Centers

Community centers will be open Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will be closed on Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Clapp Park Pool

Open Sunday and Monday, May 28-29, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.