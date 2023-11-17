City Offices Will be Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Certain City facilities and operations will also have adjusted hours over the holiday weekend. Normal operations will resume Monday, November 27.

Residential Trash Collection

Residential Collection will be conducted as normal on Monday and Tuesday, November 20 and 21. Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, routes will be compressed into Wednesday, November 22. Residential collection will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, for Thanksgiving.

Recycling/Landfill Operations



Landfills will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, and will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, for Thanksgiving but will re-open on Saturday, November 25, and will be open until 3 p.m.

Drop-Off Sites will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, for Thanksgiving but will re-open on Saturday, November 25, with normal operating hours.

Libraries

All public libraries will be closed Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24. They will resume regular hours on Saturday, November 25.

Community Centers & Facilities

Community Centers will close at 5:30 p.m. on November 22, and will remain closed November 23-24. The centers will return to normal operations on Saturday, November 25.

Safety City will be closed on November 23-24.

The Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center will be closed on November 23-24, and will return to normal operations on November 25.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 23-24, and return to normal operating hours on Saturday, November 25.