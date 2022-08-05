      Weather Alert

City to Begin 34th Street Pavement Repairs

Aug 5, 2022 @ 8:50am

Beginning Tuesday, August 9, West Texas Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on 34th St., between Ave Q and I-27. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately eight weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Street Department at 806-775-2608.

TAGS
963 KLLL KLLL Live Local Lubbock Lubbock

Recently Played

Friday, August 5th, 2022
You May Also Like
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver
Mitchell Tenpenny readies ﻿’This Is Heavy’ ﻿album
Naomi Judd’s will is released, doesn’t mention Wynonna or Ashely Judd
CMA Awards 2022 Hosts Revealed
Meat-Flavored Candy Corn
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On