City to Begin Construction at 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue

Aug 5, 2022 @ 3:28am

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 8th, D&D Construction will perform fiber optic cable line work near the intersection of 82nd Street & Quaker Avenue. FC Traffic Control will set up various lane closures for all four approaches and the intersection will likely be affected by heavy congestion and significant delays. Work is scheduled to take two days, weather permitting.

The City urges motorists to avoid this intersection, if possible, and eliminate distractions and plan for extra travel time while driving through the area.

Friday, August 5th, 2022
