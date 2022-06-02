      Weather Alert

City to Begin Pavement Repairs on 34th Street Starting Monday

Jun 2, 2022 @ 10:11am

Beginning Monday, June 6, 2022, West Texas Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on 34th Street between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately six weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call Street Department at 806-775-2608.

Thursday, June 2nd, 2022
