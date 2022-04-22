      Weather Alert

City to Begin South University Avenue Pavement Repairs

Apr 22, 2022 @ 4:10pm

Beginning Monday, April 25th, Lone Star Dirt & Paving LTD., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on S. University Ave, between 98th Street and 114th Street. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorist are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call City of Lubbock Street Department at 775-2608.

TAGS
963 KLLL KLLL Live Local Lubbock Lubbock
You May Also Like
Man Awarded $450K After Coworkers Threw Him An Unwanted Birthday Party
Blake Shelton is a sight to behold in his Easter bunny costume
Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter break record on 'Billboard' Country Airplay chart with “Thinking 'Bout You”
Texas Tech announces signing of Baylor Cupp
What to Know: Texas Tech Spring Game
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On