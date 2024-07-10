City to Move Food Truck, Mobile Food Vendor Inspections to New Location

Until further notice, the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Environmental Health will now conduct food truck and mobile food vendor inspections on the south side of 16th Street, between Avenues K and L near the Lubbock Police Department Headquarters.

Inspections will still take place on Tuesdays between 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit https:/mylubbock.us/departments/environmental-health