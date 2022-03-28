      Weather Alert

Civic Center Events – April

Mar 28, 2022 @ 11:50am

Spring Opera 
March 31-April  1-3, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
 
Moonlight  Musicals Movies 
April 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, 2022
Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater
South Plains Job Fair
April 13, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Celebrity Luncheon
April 19, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Dance Competition 
April  23-24, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Gun and Blade Show 
April  23-24, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Celebration of Service 
April  28, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
