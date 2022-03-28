Weather Alert
Live Local Lubbock
Civic Center Events – April
Mar 28, 2022 @ 11:50am
Spring Opera
March 31-April 1-3, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Moonlight Musicals Movies
April 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30, 2022
Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater
South Plains Job Fair
April 13, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Celebrity Luncheon
April 19, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Dance Competition
April 23-24, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Gun and Blade Show
April 23-24, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Celebration of Service
April 28, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
