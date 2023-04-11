Civic Lubbock, Inc. Announces the Re-Dedication of the Maines Brothers Band Plaque in the West Texas Walk of Fame To Include Former Sound Engineer, Joe Piland
The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is pleased to announce the upcoming re-dedication of the 1993 West Texas Walk of Fame plaque for the Maines Brothers Band to include and honor the band’s former sound engineer Joe Piland. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023 during the Maines Brothers Band concert at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.
Sounds engineer Joe Piland was born in Lubbock, Texas in June of 1959 and his contribution to the success of the Maines Brothers Band cannot be understated. Joe’s expertise of running sound for the band for over 40 years helped to cement the Maines Brothers Band trademark sound. Over the year’s Joe’s sound engineering talents were also shared with other Lubbock based companies and venues like Coldwater Country, The Electric Ear, Broadway Sound, The Cactus Theater, Caldwell Studios as well as many other clubs, arenas and venues across the country and the world.
Speaking with the other members of the band only confirms how important Joe was to the group. “Joe was such a vital part of the Maines Brothers Band. He had a gift for molding a bunch of rowdy musicians into a cohesive bundle of joyful noise. Even when the day wasn’t going as planned, you could always count on Joe to lighten the mood, give you the proverbial ‘slap on the back’ and get the music train back on track” said Kenny Maines.
Randy Brownlow said he was “always amazed at Joe’s ability to anticipate or remember all the band members’ rides and solos in all the songs, adjusting spotlights and audio levels accordingly. Joe inspired comfort and confidence in the band to be the best that they could be.”
“Joe provided a quiet confidence to the band that we knew that our music and sound was being delivered at the highest quality whenever we performed” said Steve Maines. “Joe was “Mr. Customer Service” in dealing with club owners, our fans and anyone he met. He was the most sincere and nicest human being I have ever known. His reliability and kindness could not be measured…he is missed”.
Cary C Banks spoke to Joe’s enduring contribution at his memorial service, reading a poem he wrote dedicated to him:
We burned up those lonesome highways, just chasin’ down a dream
You captured our sound with style and flair
And even on our darkest day, I knew that we would be okay
Just as long, just as long as you were there
Joe’s talent and dedication are sorely missed, yet his contribution to the Maines Brothers Band and West
Texas music continues to inspire us all. Joe sadly passed away on December 6, 2021.
West Texas Walk of Fame
In the late 70s, Larry Corbin, Jerry Coleman, and Waylon Jennings initiated the idea of an award for famous artists and musicians from the West Texas region. The first inductees were Buddy Holly in 1979 and Waylon Jennings in 1980. In 1983, Civic Lubbock, Inc. began their tenure as administrators of the “Walk of Fame” with the induction of Mac Davis. The West Texas Walk of Fame honors those individuals with a strong connection to Lubbock and the West Texas area who have devoted a significant part of their lives to the development and production of the performing and visual arts and whose body of work has been influential nationally in one or more of these areas.
Past “Walk of Fame” Inductees include:
1979
Buddy Holly
1980
Waylon Jennings
1983
Mac Davis
1984
Jimmy Dean
Ralna English
Bobby Keys
1985
G. W. Bailey
Barry Corbin
1986
Jerry Allison
Sonny Curtis
Joe B. Mauldin
Niki Sullivan
1988
Tanya Tucker
1989
Joe Ely
Roy Orbison
1990
Gatlin Brothers
Bob Wills
1991
“Snuff” Garrett
1993
Maines Brothers Band
1994
Virgil Johnson of the Velvets
Buddy Knox
1995
Glen D Hardin
Gary P. Nunn
1996
Cecil Caldwell
Woody Chambliss
The Hometown Boys
Paul Milosevich
Bob Montgomery
C.B. “Stubb” Stubblefield
1997
Terry Allen
George Ashburn
Dan Blocker
Glenna Goodacre
Los Premiers
Dirk West
1998
Don Caldwell
Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Butch Hancock
1999
Jane Prince Jones
Ed Wilkes
2000
Eddie Dixon
2001
The Fireballs
Delbert McClinton
2002
Suzanne Aker
Brad Maule
Pete Morales
Helen Wagner
2003
Alvin G. Davis
Billy Walker
2004
Clif Magness
Richie McDonald
2005
Angela Strehli
Agnes Torres
2006
David Box
David Gaschen
Jennifer Smith
2008
John Gillas
Mary Gillas
2010
Bill Griggs
2012
Charlene Condray Hancock
Tommy X. Hancock
Lloyd Maines
Jesse “Guitar” Taylor
2014
Jay Boy Adams
Lew Dee and Diana Dee
Andy Wilkinson
Jaston Williams
2015
Joe Harvey Allen
Natalie Maines
2016
Ponty Bone
Terry Cook
The Flatlanders
Sonny West
2017
James T. Braxton
Thomas Braxton
Johnny Ray Watson
2018
Josh Abbott
Donnie Allison
Bob Livingston
Garland A. Weeks, FNSS
2019
Susan Graham
David Kneupper
Romeo Reyna
Larry Trider
2022
Bess Hubbard
Hoyle Nix
Jody Nix
Amanda Shires