Civic Lubbock, Inc. Announces the Re-Dedication of the Maines Brothers Band Plaque in the West Texas Walk of Fame To Include Former Sound Engineer, Joe Piland

The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is pleased to announce the upcoming re-dedication of the 1993 West Texas Walk of Fame plaque for the Maines Brothers Band to include and honor the band’s former sound engineer Joe Piland. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023 during the Maines Brothers Band concert at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

Sounds engineer Joe Piland was born in Lubbock, Texas in June of 1959 and his contribution to the success of the Maines Brothers Band cannot be understated. Joe’s expertise of running sound for the band for over 40 years helped to cement the Maines Brothers Band trademark sound. Over the year’s Joe’s sound engineering talents were also shared with other Lubbock based companies and venues like Coldwater Country, The Electric Ear, Broadway Sound, The Cactus Theater, Caldwell Studios as well as many other clubs, arenas and venues across the country and the world.

Speaking with the other members of the band only confirms how important Joe was to the group. “Joe was such a vital part of the Maines Brothers Band. He had a gift for molding a bunch of rowdy musicians into a cohesive bundle of joyful noise. Even when the day wasn’t going as planned, you could always count on Joe to lighten the mood, give you the proverbial ‘slap on the back’ and get the music train back on track” said Kenny Maines.

Randy Brownlow said he was “always amazed at Joe’s ability to anticipate or remember all the band members’ rides and solos in all the songs, adjusting spotlights and audio levels accordingly. Joe inspired comfort and confidence in the band to be the best that they could be.”

“Joe provided a quiet confidence to the band that we knew that our music and sound was being delivered at the highest quality whenever we performed” said Steve Maines. “Joe was “Mr. Customer Service” in dealing with club owners, our fans and anyone he met. He was the most sincere and nicest human being I have ever known. His reliability and kindness could not be measured…he is missed”.

Cary C Banks spoke to Joe’s enduring contribution at his memorial service, reading a poem he wrote dedicated to him:

We burned up those lonesome highways, just chasin’ down a dream

You captured our sound with style and flair

And even on our darkest day, I knew that we would be okay

Just as long, just as long as you were there

Joe’s talent and dedication are sorely missed, yet his contribution to the Maines Brothers Band and West

Texas music continues to inspire us all. Joe sadly passed away on December 6, 2021.

West Texas Walk of Fame

In the late 70s, Larry Corbin, Jerry Coleman, and Waylon Jennings initiated the idea of an award for famous artists and musicians from the West Texas region. The first inductees were Buddy Holly in 1979 and Waylon Jennings in 1980. In 1983, Civic Lubbock, Inc. began their tenure as administrators of the “Walk of Fame” with the induction of Mac Davis. The West Texas Walk of Fame honors those individuals with a strong connection to Lubbock and the West Texas area who have devoted a significant part of their lives to the development and production of the performing and visual arts and whose body of work has been influential nationally in one or more of these areas.

