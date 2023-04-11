96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Civic Lubbock, Inc. Announces the Re-Dedication of the Maines Brothers Band Plaque in the West Texas Walk of Fame To Include Former Sound Engineer, Joe Piland

April 11, 2023 8:27AM CDT
Lubbock

The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is pleased to announce the upcoming re-dedication of the 1993 West Texas Walk of Fame plaque for the Maines Brothers Band to include and honor the band’s former sound engineer Joe Piland. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023 during the Maines Brothers Band concert at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

Sounds engineer Joe Piland was born in Lubbock, Texas in June of 1959 and his contribution to the success of the Maines Brothers Band cannot be understated. Joe’s expertise of running sound for the band for over 40 years helped to cement the Maines Brothers Band trademark sound. Over the year’s Joe’s sound engineering talents were also shared with other Lubbock based companies and venues like Coldwater Country, The Electric Ear, Broadway Sound, The Cactus Theater, Caldwell Studios as well as many other clubs, arenas and venues across the country and the world.

Speaking with the other members of the band only confirms how important Joe was to the group. “Joe was such a vital part of the Maines Brothers Band. He had a gift for molding a bunch of rowdy musicians into a cohesive bundle of joyful noise. Even when the day wasn’t going as planned, you could always count on Joe to lighten the mood, give you the proverbial ‘slap on the back’ and get the music train back on track” said Kenny Maines.

Randy Brownlow said he was “always amazed at Joe’s ability to anticipate or remember all the band members’ rides and solos in all the songs, adjusting spotlights and audio levels accordingly. Joe inspired comfort and confidence in the band to be the best that they could be.”

“Joe provided a quiet confidence to the band that we knew that our music and sound was being delivered at the highest quality whenever we performed” said Steve Maines. “Joe was “Mr. Customer Service” in dealing with club owners, our fans and anyone he met. He was the most sincere and nicest human being I have ever known. His reliability and kindness could not be measured…he is missed”.

Cary C Banks spoke to Joe’s enduring contribution at his memorial service, reading a poem he wrote dedicated to him:

We burned up those lonesome highways, just chasin’ down a dream
You captured our sound with style and flair
And even on our darkest day, I knew that we would be okay
Just as long, just as long as you were there

Joe’s talent and dedication are sorely missed, yet his contribution to the Maines Brothers Band and West
Texas music continues to inspire us all. Joe sadly passed away on December 6, 2021.

West Texas Walk of Fame
In the late 70s, Larry Corbin, Jerry Coleman, and Waylon Jennings initiated the idea of an award for famous artists and musicians from the West Texas region. The first inductees were Buddy Holly in 1979 and Waylon Jennings in 1980. In 1983, Civic Lubbock, Inc. began their tenure as administrators of the “Walk of Fame” with the induction of Mac Davis. The West Texas Walk of Fame honors those individuals with a strong connection to Lubbock and the West Texas area who have devoted a significant part of their lives to the development and production of the performing and visual arts and whose body of work has been influential nationally in one or more of these areas.

Past “Walk of Fame” Inductees include:
1979

Buddy Holly

1980

Waylon Jennings

1983

Mac Davis

1984

Jimmy Dean
Ralna English
Bobby Keys

1985

G. W. Bailey
Barry Corbin

1986

Jerry Allison
Sonny Curtis
Joe B. Mauldin
Niki Sullivan

1988

Tanya Tucker

1989

Joe Ely
Roy Orbison

1990

Gatlin Brothers
Bob Wills

1991

“Snuff” Garrett

1993

Maines Brothers Band

1994

Virgil Johnson of the Velvets

Buddy Knox

1995

Glen D Hardin
Gary P. Nunn

1996

Cecil Caldwell
Woody Chambliss
The Hometown Boys
Paul Milosevich
Bob Montgomery
C.B. “Stubb” Stubblefield

1997

Terry Allen
George Ashburn
Dan Blocker
Glenna Goodacre
Los Premiers
Dirk West

1998

Don Caldwell
Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Butch Hancock

1999

Jane Prince Jones
Ed Wilkes

2000

Eddie Dixon

2001

The Fireballs
Delbert McClinton

2002

Suzanne Aker
Brad Maule
Pete Morales
Helen Wagner

2003

Alvin G. Davis
Billy Walker

2004

Clif Magness
Richie McDonald

2005

Angela Strehli
Agnes Torres

2006

David Box
David Gaschen
Jennifer Smith

2008

John Gillas
Mary Gillas

2010

Bill Griggs

2012

Charlene Condray Hancock
Tommy X. Hancock
Lloyd Maines
Jesse “Guitar” Taylor

2014

Jay Boy Adams
Lew Dee and Diana Dee
Andy Wilkinson
Jaston Williams

2015

Joe Harvey Allen
Natalie Maines

2016

Ponty Bone
Terry Cook
The Flatlanders
Sonny West

2017

James T. Braxton
Thomas Braxton
Johnny Ray Watson

2018

Josh Abbott
Donnie Allison
Bob Livingston
Garland A. Weeks, FNSS

2019

Susan Graham
David Kneupper
Romeo Reyna
Larry Trider

2022

Bess Hubbard
Hoyle Nix
Jody Nix
Amanda Shires

