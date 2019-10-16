Clarke Named to Julius Erving Award Watch List

LUBBOCK, Texas – Just a couple hours after being named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year, Texas Tech graduate transfer Chris Clarke was announced as one of 20 players on the watch list for the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. Along with his Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year honor, Clarke was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Team with Davide Moretti and Jahmi’us Ramsey. Earlier in the week the Basketball Hall of Fame also named Moretti to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List.

Clarke transferred to Texas Tech this season after averaging 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.03 steals in 79 games played at Virginia Tech. With the Hokies, Clarke would average 8.2 points and 6.3 rebounds as a junior after going for 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his sophomore season. For his career, he has scored 728 points, secured 517 rebounds and has 210 assists in his collegiate career.

“The Starting Five represents our five positional awards that bring together the best in college game today and the Hall of Famers who have paved the way, such as Julius Erving” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Our selection committee has put together an outstanding watch list with talent from across the country, which should inspire fans from coast-to-coast to get involved and vote for their favorite athletes. We’re excited to watch this season unfold!”

Julius Erving:

Julius Erving attended the University of Massachusetts and averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds per game, making him one of only six NCAA men’s basketball players to average more than 20 points and 20 rebounds per game. After two seasons, Erving made the jump to the American Basketball Association and was the league’s most recognizable player when it merged with the National Basketball Association in 1976. During his professional career, Erving won three championships, four most valuable player awards and three scoring titles. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Fan Voting:

New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Julius Erving Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented and receiving support from Eaton Ephesus Lighting include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. Broadcast information will be released by ESPN at a later date.

Previous winners of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award include Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016) and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015).

For more information on the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, October 18.

2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Candidates*

Josh Green Arizona

Matthew Hurt Duke

Scottie Lewis Florida

Corey Kispert Gonzaga

Seth Towns Harvard

Xavier Sneed Kansas State

Kahlil Whitney Kentucky

Jordan Nwora Louisville

Precious Achiuwa Memphis

Tres Tinkle Oregon St.

Alpha Diallo Providence

Nojel Eastern Purdue

LJ Figueroa St. John’s

Elijah Hughes Syracuse

Chris Clarke Texas Tech

Anthony Lamb Vermont

Saddiq Bey Villanova

Jaden McDaniels Washington

CJ Elleby Washington State

Naji Marshall Xavier

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season*

About the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo “Court of Dreams.” Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum and events, visit www.hoophall.com, follow @hoophall and #ErvingAward or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.