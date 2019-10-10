Climb onstage with Jason Aldean and his band in new “We Back” video

Broken BowYou can experience Jason Aldean in concert like never before in his new video for “We Back.”

The black-and-white clip for his latest top-25 hit was shot on the road during his Ride All Night Tour, which wraps up Friday night at Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park, between Dallas and Fort Worth.

You’ll feel like you’re right next to Jason and the band for most of the clip, thanks to eight 360-degree cameras attached to musical instruments, Jason’s mic, and even a beer can.

“We’ve put out music videos in the past from our tours, but [director Shaun] Silva put a really cool spin on this one,” Jason says. “Fans are going to feel like they are on stage with us, which is something I’ve never really seen pulled off like this before.”

“We Back” is the lead single from 9, the upcoming ninth album by the ACM Entertainer of the Decade; it comes out November 22.

You’ll be able to stream or download a new track called “Got What I Got” tonight at midnight.

