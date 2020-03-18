Closed Chicago Aquarium Allows Penguins To Roam Free
King Penguins marching along the beach at Gold Harbour, South Georgia.
Antarctic Images by David Merron.
Well, at least somebody gets to have fun during the coronavirus outbreak.
After the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago was closed to the public, keepers allowed the penguin exhibit to roam free and visit the other animals on a ‘field trip.
One bird, Wellington, checked out the “Amazon Rising” exhibit, while a pair of ‘bonded’ lovebirds named Edward and Annie snuck off to the rotunda for a date.
The Aquarium’s staff, who have to remain on site to provide care and treatment to the animals, have promised plenty more videos in the coming weeks.
Which is more fun to visit – a zoo or an aquarium? What would you do if you were stuck in an aquarium overnight with no one around?