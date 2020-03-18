      Breaking News
2 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Lubbock

Closed Chicago Aquarium Allows Penguins To Roam Free

Mar 18, 2020 @ 9:28am
King Penguins marching along the beach at Gold Harbour, South Georgia. Antarctic Images by David Merron.

Well, at least somebody gets to have fun during the coronavirus outbreak.

After the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago was closed to the public, keepers allowed the penguin exhibit to roam free and visit the other animals on a ‘field trip.

One bird, Wellington, checked out the “Amazon Rising” exhibit, while a pair of ‘bonded’ lovebirds named Edward and Annie snuck off to the rotunda for a date.

The Aquarium’s staff, who have to remain on site to provide care and treatment to the animals, have promised plenty more videos in the coming weeks.

Which is more fun to visit – a zoo or an aquarium?  What would you do if you were stuck in an aquarium overnight with no one around?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts