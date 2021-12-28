Clothing, Jewelry Top this Year’s Most Purchased Christmas Gifts

Apparently, clothing and jewelry were on a lot of people’s Christmas lists this year. Or, at least, that’s what they received on Christmas Day. Sales of clothing items climbed a staggering 47.3 percent from November 1st to December 24th, according to a report released by Mastercard. Sales of jewelry rose 32 percent over the same period of time, the report indicates. appears to have driven more people to shop online this year, as e-commerce purchases made up 20.9 percent of total sales, up from 14.6 percent in 2019, the report reveals.