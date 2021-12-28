      Weather Alert

Clothing, Jewelry Top this Year’s Most Purchased Christmas Gifts

Dec 28, 2021 @ 9:23am
Processed with VSCO with c9 preset

Apparently, clothing and jewelry were on a lot of people’s Christmas lists this year. Or, at least, that’s what they received on Christmas Day.  Sales of clothing items climbed a staggering 47.3 percent from November 1st to December 24th, according to a report released by Mastercard. Sales of jewelry rose 32 percent over the same period of time, the report indicates.  appears to have driven more people to shop online this year, as e-commerce purchases made up 20.9 percent of total sales, up from 14.6 percent in 2019, the report reveals.

 

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Jason Aldean’s youngest daughter shows off her Christmas spirit with a rendition of “Jingle Bells”
Dan + Shay go Christmas caroling on Twitter, complete with epic holiday sweaters
Lainey Wilson spent years “on the struggle bus” before her first hit: “I had some of the darkest days of my life”
“Pedal down”: Maren Morris teases some big things on the horizon in 2022
Merry Christmas
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On