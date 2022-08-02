CMA Awards 2022 Hosts Revealed

While guest hosting “Live With Kelly and Ryan” Luke Bryan announced he will be returning to host this years CMA Awards, along with NFL legend, Peyton Manning. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast.” The 56th Annual Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at the Bridgestone Area in Nashille, Tennessee.
If you were chosen to co-host an Awards show, and you could pick one celeb to join you, who would you choose?