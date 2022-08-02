      Weather Alert

CMA Awards 2022 Hosts Revealed

Aug 2, 2022 @ 9:23am

While guest hosting “Live With Kelly and Ryan” Luke Bryan announced he will be returning to host this years CMA Awards, along with NFL legend, Peyton Manning.  “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast.”  The 56th Annual Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at the Bridgestone Area in Nashille, Tennessee.

If you were chosen to co-host an Awards show, and you could pick one celeb to join you, who would you choose?

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock

Recently Played

Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
You May Also Like
Idalou's Jaylee Gandy releases her "Hand Me Downs" video
Lubbock Matadors SC 2023 Season Ticket On-Sale
Sam Hunt drops out of Boots and Hearts 2022 due to “ongoing government restrictions”
Nashville notes: Chase Rice, Dylan Scott + more
Eric Church explains why he signed on to open for one of Robert Earl Keen’s final shows
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On