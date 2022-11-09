CMA Awards recognition is great, but Jordan Davis says the best thing about “Buy Dirt” is its impact

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Jordan Davis is up for two CMA trophies leading up to tonight’s awards show, both surrounding his massive hit, “Buy Dirt,” a gratitude anthem that reflects on the importance of family, friends and faith.

Those values are at the heart of the song: Jordan recorded it as a duet with his superstar pal Luke Bryan, and he co-wrote it with his songwriter brother, Jacob Davis. Ahead of the show, he says it’s those powerful connections that make the song so special.

“Obviously, having a Song of the Year nomination is a pinnacle to somebody that moved to town to write songs,” he tells ABC Audio. “But the impact I’ve seen it make on some people has been pretty awesome. And me and my brother getting to share it together. [Co-writers] Josh [Jenkins] and Matt [Jenkins], who are two guys that have helped make me a better songwriter. It’s just a really special song.”

Speaking of family, it might not be too much longer before Jordan’s two-year-old daughter, Eloise, starts wanting to come to award shows. She’s already showing interest, although she might not quite understand some of the details of a music industry party.

“We had our ASCAP Awards last night, and…my wife had a white, like a silvery dress on,” the singer recounts. “[Eloise] thought we were going to a Frozen party.”

Of course, she wanted to tag along. “She wanted to go to the princess party. So I think she’s getting to where she’s like, ‘I want to go to this. I want to put on a dress and go walk around,’” he adds.

The 56th annual CMA Awards airs tonight, November 9, at 8 p.m. on ABC; the ceremony will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

