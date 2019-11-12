CMA Belle of the Ball Maren Morris talks about her special “good luck” wave

Maren Morris is the leading nominee going into Wednesday’s CMA Awards with six nominations, and she says she got a very special sign of encouragement from an unexpected source.
Tuesday on her socials, Maren, who’s expecting a baby boy with husband Ryan Hurd, posted a sonogram video which showed her fetus waving with its little hand. She told ABC Audio that it was not Photoshopped.
“I’m halfway to my due date this week, so we had our ultrasound, the anatomy one, where they measure everything,” she explained. “And they showed the profile of our kid and he, like, waved! I feel like he was giving me like a good-luck wave for the week or something!”
Maren’s already lucky: She’s the leading nominee on a night that’s all about celebrating women.
“I feel like the belle of the ball right now,” she laughed. “It’s been such an incredible year of my album Girl and that…message, and being on tour with…women [artists].”
“And then when they said the theme of this year’s CMA is…the women of country music…it just feels crazy to be nominated that many times at a night like that!”
Maren will perform twice on Wednesday’s CMA telecast: Once with her group The Highwomen, and then solo, singing “Girl.”
As for the actual awards, Maren doesn’t see the other nominees in the Female Vocalist of the Year category — Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini — as competition.
“We are supportive of each other…out of genuine admiration, because none of us can really be compared to the other,” she explained. “It really is us all functioning in our own lanes and killing it. And I think that we’ve made country music proud this year, each of us in our own way.”
