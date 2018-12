The ninth annual CMA Country Christmas, filled with holiday classics and one-of-a-kind collaborations, airs tonight (Monday).

Reba McEntire returns as the host for the second year in a row. Joining her are Tony Bennett, Dan and Shay, Brett Eldredge, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, Lindsey Stirling, The Isaacs and Brett Young.