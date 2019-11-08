      Weather Alert

CMA day on ‘GMA’: Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae and Trace Adkins start the day early on Wednesday

Nov 8, 2019 @ 3:00pm

ABC/Randy HolmesWith Luke CombsWhat You See Is What You Get, and on Wednesday, you’ll be able to see him sing on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Maddie & Tae and Trace Adkins will be on the show as well, as “GMA Goes Country” for a special edition of America’s favorite morning show, live from Nashville. Tune in to watch starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.

It’ll be a long day for Luke and Maddie & Tae, since they’re nominated and set to perform on the 53rd CMA Awards as well. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, live from Music City’s Bridgestone Arena.

Earlier this week, Luke stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to do his latest hit, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” and “1, 2 Many,” both from his sophomore album, which is out today.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Team KLLL
National Dive Bar Day
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts