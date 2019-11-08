CMA day on ‘GMA’: Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae and Trace Adkins start the day early on Wednesday

ABC/Randy HolmesWith Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get, and on Wednesday, you’ll be able to see him sing on ABC’s Good Morning America.
Maddie & Tae and Trace Adkins will be on the show as well, as “GMA Goes Country” for a special edition of America’s favorite morning show, live from Nashville. Tune in to watch starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.
It’ll be a long day for Luke and Maddie & Tae, since they’re nominated and set to perform on the 53rd CMA Awards as well. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, live from Music City’s Bridgestone Arena.
Earlier this week, Luke stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to do his latest hit, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” and “1, 2 Many,” both from his sophomore album, which is out today.
