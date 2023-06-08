96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

CMA Fest 2023 Hosts Announced

June 8, 2023 9:19AM CDT
Share
CMA Fest 2023 Hosts Announced
Getty Images

Elle King, Dierks Bentley, and Lainey Wilson have been announced to Host the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest.  CMA’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Each of these artists have a deep passion for CMA Fest and the Country Music fans from around the globe who travel to Nashville for the event.”  This year’s headliners include Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Tim McGraw, and more.  CMA Fest will take place June 8-11 in Nashville and air on July 19 on ABC.

More about:
963 KLLL
Country News
Lubbock

Recently Played

Love You AnywayLuke Combs
12:21am
JawbreakerLaura Bryna
12:16am
HumanCody Johnson
12:12am
What He Didnt DoCarly Pearce
12:09am
RevivalShenandoah
12:06am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
2

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
3

Granger Smith Admits Music Never Felt The Same After His Son River Died
4

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
5

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023