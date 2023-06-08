CMA Fest 2023 Hosts Announced

Elle King, Dierks Bentley, and Lainey Wilson have been announced to Host the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest. CMA’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Each of these artists have a deep passion for CMA Fest and the Country Music fans from around the globe who travel to Nashville for the event.” This year’s headliners include Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Tim McGraw, and more. CMA Fest will take place June 8-11 in Nashville and air on July 19 on ABC.