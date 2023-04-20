96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

CMA Fest adds Dierks Bentley to its Artist of the Day lineup

April 20, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Newly announced Artist of the Day Dierks Bentley will take the CMA Close Up Stage on Thursday, June 8, as part of CMA Fest’s 50th anniversary.

“Only 49 days until #CMAfest, thanks for making me your artist of the day @cma!” Dierks shares on Instagram. “I can’t wait to play Nissan Stadium again, and I’m excited to announce that you can catch me at the CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X on June 8th. See y’all in just a few weeks!!”

Previously announced Artist of the Day Reba McEntire and Brothers Osborne will take the CMA Close Up Stage on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, respectively.

All Artist of the Day conversations will take place at the CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X.

For more information and to grab tickets, visit cmafest.com/fanfairx.

