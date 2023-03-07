96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

March 7, 2023 9:06AM CST
CMA Fest lineup revealed

The Country Music Association has unveiled its star-studded lineup for the 50th CMA Fest. 

Taking place from June 8 to June 11, the four-day event will feature performances on five different stages across Nashville’s Lower Broadway. 

Superstars such as Luke CombsLuke BryanTim McGrawKeith UrbanMiranda Lambert and Eric Church will take the Nissan Stadium Main Stage. Chevrolet’s Riverfront Stage will feature Lauren AlainaIngrid AndressMaddie & TaeMorgan EvansLainey WilsonDrake MilliganHailey WhittersTravis Denning and more. Caitlyn SmithCraig CampbellChayce BeckhamDavid NailKassi AshtonMackenzie CarpenterRodney Atkins and others will take the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage.

Newcomers including Chapel HartDalton DoverHannah EllisKat & AlexTyler Booth and Spencer Crandall will perform on the Chevy Vibes Stage. The Maui Jim Reverb Stage will spotlight more up-and-comers, including Abbey ConeAnna VausJonathan HutchersonPatrick MurphyPillbox Patti, and Riley Roth.

For the full lineup and to get tickets, visit the CMA’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

