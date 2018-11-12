CMA Insta Poll: Who Should Win New Artist of the Year?

Created in 1981, The Horizon Award is to recognize the new artists that are showin’ up and showin’ out. I have liked the Horizon Award nominees the past few years more than ever before. The Horizon Award has always been a big thing because most of the artists that win end up being exactly what everyone had hoped.

This years winner (we will get to this shortly) will be in some dang good company. Some future big timers are all over this list. I see staying power in all of them! The one’s that will be around in 30 years still making great music is what the Horizon Award is all about. So far, it’s been been right on target!

Past winners:

2017: Jon Pardi

2016: Maren Morris

2015: Chris Stapleton

2014: Brett Eldredge

2013: Kacey Musgraves

2012: Hunter Hayes

2011: The Band Perry

2010: Zac Brown Band

Although all of these Horizon Award winners have since had huge success, there is one thing to keep in mind. George Strait never won this award. Nominated in 1983, George Strait lost to the bluegrass king, Ricky Skaggs! Garth, Taylor Swift, Randy Travis and other notable names have this great achievement sitting on their mantle right now.

To vote for who you think should win 20189 The Horizon Award, scroll down!

Lauren Alaina



Luke Combs



Chris Janson

Brett Young

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are back to host Country music’s biggest night, the 52nd Annual CMA Awards! Live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arenas Wednesday, November 5th on ABC.

