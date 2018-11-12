CMA Insta Poll: Who Should Win New Artist of the Year?

Created in 1981, The Horizon Award is to recognize the new artists that are showin’ up and showin’ out. I have liked the Horizon Award nominees the past few years more than ever before. The Horizon Award has always been a big thing because most of the artists that win end up being exactly what everyone had hoped.
This years winner (we will get to this shortly) will be in some dang good company. Some future big timers are all over this list. I see staying power in all of them! The one’s that will be around in 30 years still making great music is what the Horizon Award is all about. So far, it’s been been right on target!
Past winners:
2017: Jon Pardi
2016: Maren Morris
2015: Chris Stapleton
2014: Brett Eldredge
2013: Kacey Musgraves
2012: Hunter Hayes
2011: The Band Perry
2010: Zac Brown Band
Although all of these Horizon Award winners have since had huge success, there is one thing to keep in mind. George Strait never won this award. Nominated in 1983, George Strait lost to the bluegrass king, Ricky Skaggs! Garth, Taylor Swift, Randy Travis and other notable names have this great achievement sitting on their mantle right now.
To vote for who you think should win 20189 The Horizon Award, scroll down!
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Brett Young
