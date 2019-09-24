CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Ashley McBryde is just starting to rock a little with “One Night Standards”

Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo BevilaquaCMA New Artist of the Year nominee Ashley McBryde is hinting she may be ready to rock out a little on her sophomore album.

“[My band and I are] so proud of our country roots and our bluegrass roots,” she explains. “[But] we have this tendency to be on this rock-y edge of it. And I think we’ve kind of shied away from it for a little while. For a few years we’ve kind of [been] like, ‘Ah, we’ll touch the rock edge, but we won’t really dive into it.’”

“I don’t think we should be that afraid of it,” Ashley tells ABC Audio. “There’s a way to ride that line a little further on the other side of it. And I think that’s what this record’s gonna be like.”

You can check out the album’s lead single, “One Night Standards,” now. It’s the follow-up to her Warner Nashville debut, Girl Going Nowhere, which came out in March of 2018.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.