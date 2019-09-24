      Weather Alert

CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Ashley McBryde is just starting to rock a little with “One Night Standards”

Sep 24, 2019 @ 5:00am

Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo BevilaquaCMA New Artist of the Year nominee Ashley McBryde is hinting she may be ready to rock out a little on her sophomore album. 

“[My band and I are] so proud of our country roots and our bluegrass roots,” she explains. “[But] we have this tendency to be on this rock-y edge of it. And I think we’ve kind of shied away from it for a little while. For a few years we’ve kind of [been] like, ‘Ah, we’ll touch the rock edge, but we won’t really dive into it.’”

“I don’t think we should be that afraid of it,” Ashley tells ABC Audio. “There’s a way to ride that line a little further on the other side of it. And I think that’s what this record’s gonna be like.”  

You can check out the album’s lead single, “One Night Standards,” now. It’s the follow-up to her Warner Nashville debut, Girl Going Nowhere, which came out in March of 2018.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Lubbock Country: Jordan Robert Kirk Live, Part 1
Recent JMM Podcasts