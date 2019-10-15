CMA to “Make It Sweet” with OD-centric version of Songwriters Series

CMAFor fans of Old Dominion, this just might be the best edition of the CMA Songwriters Series ever.

On Wednesday, November 20, three members of the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year will take take the stage at Ordway Music Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota for a writers’ round with two of their most frequent collaborators.

OD lead singer Matthew Ramsey, as well as Trevor Rosen, and Brad Tursi, will tell stories and perform songs they’ve written for OD, as well as for other big names like Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan. Writer/producers Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne will complete the lineup.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, with part of the proceeds going to the CMA Foundation. You can find out more at CMASongwritersSeries.com.

