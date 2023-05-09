‘CMT Crossroads: The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker’ airs May 16

CMT has announced that the latest installment of its CMT Crossroads series, CMT Crossroads: The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker, will air on May 16.

The episode will feature Darius and the rock band taking turns performing each other’s hits, which include Darius’ “Wagon Wheel” and “Let Her Cry,” The Black Crowes’ “Hard To Handle,” “She Talks to Angels” and “Remedy,” and Drivin N Cryin’s iconic song “Straight To Hell.”

“I’ve been a fan of The Black Crowes for decades, and I’m grateful that we’ve also become good friends over the years,” shares Darius. “The first time I heard ‘She Talks to Angels,’ I remember being so moved by the lyrics that I went around Columbia, South Carolina asking every single bar to play it. I went home that night and put on Bonnie Raitt’s Home Plate, and decided I was going to try to write ‘She Talks to Angels’ for her. ‘Let Her Cry’ was what poured out of me. These guys have been so impactful on my career and sharing the stage with them was a blast.”

The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson adds, “It was really cool getting to do Crossroads with Darius. We both come from similar music scenes in the south and we have a shared admiration for a lot of the same music. Darius has such a powerful voice and has written some great songs. I’m glad we finally got to share the stage with our friend!”

CMT Crossroads: The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker premieres Tuesday, May 16, at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

