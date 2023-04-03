96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

CMT Music Awards 2023: Jelly Roll sweeps with 3 wins

April 2, 2023 10:38PM CDT
Share
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

The CMT Music Awards, which is country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show, aired live Sunday night from Austin, Texas, hosted for the third time by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.

Ballerini opened the show with an emotional tribute to the victims of the Nashville shooting, which occurred on March 27.

“Tonight’s broadcast is dedicated to the ever growing list of families, friends, survivors, witnesses, and first responders whose lives continue to forever be changed by gun violence,” she said during the speech.

The CMT’s then kicked off with back-to-back performances, starting with Blake Shelton and his hit “No Body,” followed by Tyler Hubbard‘s “Dancin’ in the County,” and Gary Clark Jr., who channeled Stevie Ray Vaughan in a tribute to the legendary Texas six-string player.

Jelly Roll, a first time CMT nominee and winner of all three awards he was nominated for including Male Video of the Year, also hit the stage to perform his song “Need a Favor” and delivered an inspiring message during his acceptance speech.

“I don’t know what you’re going through and I don’t know what you’ve been through but I know you can overcome it,” he said. “I promise you, you can.”

Ballerini made a statement of support for the LGBTQ+ community when she hit the stage with “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too),” bringing out some stars from the RuPaul’s Drag Race series.

Other performers of the night included Carly PearceAlanis MorissetteLainey WilsonIngrid AndressCarrie UnderwoodGwen Stefani, and Darius Rucker.

Shania Twain was honored with the CMT Equal Play Award, which recognizes an artist who is an advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music, and Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn took home Video of the Year for their song “Thank God.”

Closing out the star-studded night was a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd with Billy GibbonsChuck LeavellCody JohnsonPaul RodgersSlash, and Warren HaynesLeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd also joined in the tribute as honorary “Honkettes.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Whiskey On YouNate Smith
3:16pm
Starting OverChris Stapleton
3:10pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
3:07pm
Shes CountryJason Aldean
3:04pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
3:00pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Is Becoming a Dad Again
3

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love
4

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
5

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Acting Career