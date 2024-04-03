96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

CMT Music Awards: Jason Aldean to perform; Carly, Cody, Megan + more tapped as presenters

April 3, 2024 10:15AM CDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

More of your favorite stars are headed to the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Jason Aldean and up-and-comer Dasha have been added to the performer lineup. They join a slew of previously announced artists, which include Keith UrbanLainey WilsonSam HuntJelly RollBailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Brittney Spencer, Little Big Town, Sugarland and host Kelsea Ballerini.

Additionally, the star-studded list of presenters has been announced. Among those on the bill are Cody, Carly Pearce, Megan, Jelly Roll, Parmalee, Mickey GuytonMelissa EtheridgeYoung Sheldon‘s Montana Jordan and Emily OsmentCBS MorningsGayle King and Fire Country‘s Max Thieriot.

Voting for the coveted Video of the Year award is now underway at vote.cmt.com.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards airs live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Love You AnywayLuke Combs
2:06pm
Drunk On A PlaneDierks Bentley
2:01pm
23Chayce Beckham
1:58pm
Hard To LoveLee Brice
1:54pm
OutskirtsSam Hunt
1:48pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Sugarcane Chronicles: From the Sweet to the Sour of "Big Sugar"
2

Touchdowns and Testimonies: Coach Denny Duron on “God, Family, Football” on Freevee
3

Keith Urban Joins ‘The Voice’ As Mentor
4

Dancing at the Big 12 Tournament
5

Blake Shelton Shares Excitement For 'All For The Hall' Concert