CMT telethon raises nearly $400k for Tennessee tornado relief efforts

Mar 6, 2020 @ 5:00pm

CMTCountry stars came together Thursday night to raise nearly $400,000 for middle Tennessee tornado relief.

People reports that the telethon, in tandem with local radio stations and the American Red Cross, raised over $387,000 for the American Red Cross Southern Tornado and Flood Relief Program. 

Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley were among those answering phones during the telethon, as were Kid RockBlanco BrownGavin DeGrawCassadee Pope and Nashville television star Sam Palladio

Cassadee posted a snapshot of the telethon on her Instagram Thursday, adding details for when and how to call in. “You never know who might answer,” she added. “Let’s rebuild Tennessee together!”

If you didn’t get the chance to donate during the event, the fundraiser is still accepting donations online.

