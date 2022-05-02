      Weather Alert

CMT to air special honoring Naomi Judd

May 2, 2022 @ 2:00pm

CMT is honoring the life and legacy of Naomi Judd with a special titled CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd. 

Naomi’s daughter and other half of The JuddsWynonna Judd, along with Carrie Underwood,Loretta Lynn and more will appear in the 30-minute special that looks back on the career of the late singer, who passed away on April 30 at the age of 76 due to mental illness, one day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. 

The show will feature archival footage and interviews, in addition to memorable performances throughout the Grammy-winning duo’s nearly 40-year career. It will also include The Judds’ performance of “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Awards, as well as clips from Naomi’s final interview on the red carpet at the ceremony in April. 

Wynonna and her sister Ashley Judd were on hand at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, where they paid an emotional tribute to their mother. Footage from the event will be included during the CMT special. 

CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd premieres Tuesday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ET, with encore presentations on May 4, 7 and 8.

