Co-author of “Friendshipping” Trin Garritano goes Beyond the Mic

Her favorite movie is “Empire Records” , loves snacking on popcorn and is co-author of “Friendshipping” and co-host of the Friendshipping podcast. Trin Garritano takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.