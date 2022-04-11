      Weather Alert

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Carter Coffey Neighborhood

Apr 11, 2022 @ 8:35am

The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the Carter Coffey neighborhood on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be East Ursuline Street, North MLK Jr.  Boulevard, North Loop 289 and North Ash Avenue.

A field office will be set up at the corner of East Queens and North Ash Avenue at the Emmanuel Baptist Church to provide information regarding Code Administration activities and City of Lubbock services. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning.  Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

