Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Leftwich Monterey Neighborhood

The Code Administration Department will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by 50th Street, University Avenue, South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office set up in the parking lot east of Burgess Rushing Tennis Center at 3020 66th Street.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.