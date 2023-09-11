96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Jackson Neighborhood

September 11, 2023 3:03PM CDT
City of Lubbock

The Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the Jackson neighborhood on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be University Avenue, Erskine Street, Avenue Q, and Marsha Sharp Freeway. A field office will be set up at the Jackson Elementary School at 201 Vernon Avenue to provide information regarding Code Administration activities and City of Lubbock services.  A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

 

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning.  Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

 

