Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the South Overton Neighborhood

The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the South Overton neighborhood on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be University Avenue, Broadway, Avenue Q and 19th Street. A field office will be set up in the First Baptist Church parking lot in the 2100 block of 13th Street to provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.