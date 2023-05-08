96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the West Wind Neighborhood

May 8, 2023 9:07AM CDT
Getty Images

The Code Enforcement Department will conduct a field exercise in the neighborhoods surrounding the West Wind neighborhood on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This exercise area will be bordered by 4th Street, Frankford Avenue, Ursuline Street and Slide Road. Code Enforcement will have a field office set up at The Message Church located at 5502 Auburn Street for citizens to ask questions or report violations.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning.  Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.  Solid Waste will provide a roll off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

map

