Cody Johnson announces highly anticipated new single, “The Painter”

August 4, 2023 12:55PM CDT
Courtesy of COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville

COJO Nation, a new single Cody Johnson is coming soon.

Cody Johnson has revealed that he’s dropping “The Painter” on August 11, and it’ll hit country radio on August 14.

The track was penned by Benjy DavisKat Higgins and Ryan Larkins and produced by Trent Willmon.

“I hope my fans are encouraged to take the time to appreciate the people they have around them,” says Cody. “The ones who make their life beautiful and bring all the beautiful colors to their world when it could just be black and white and dark. Remember them and tell them you love them.”

“The Painter” is available for presave now.

