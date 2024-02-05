96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cody Johnson breaks record with sold-out Nashville show

February 5, 2024 1:00PM CST
ABC

“If you got a dream, chase it,” Cody Johnson sings in “‘Til You Can’t” — and that dream-chasing attitude sure’s been paying off.

While making his headlining debut at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena February 2, Cody broke the venue’s ticket sales record.

“Thanks y’all for a sold out show at @bridgestonearenaofficial that set a record for the most tickets ever sold by a male artist for their debut performance,” Cody shared in excitement on Instagram alongside photos of his show, including onstage shots with Brooks & Dunn and Randy Houser.

“I’m blown away and grateful for every last one of y’all. We’re just getting started #cojonation!” he added.

Cody’s The Leather Tour continues with upcoming stops in Wichita, Kansas; North Little Rock, Arkansas; and Sunrise, Florida; on February 9, February 10 and February 16, respectively. The trek wraps August 17 in Englewood, Colorado. Tickets and a full list of dates can be found at Cody’s website.

Cody’s “The Painter” is now in the top five on the country charts. It’s the lead single off his latest album, Leather.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

