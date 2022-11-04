96.3 KLLL Logo

Cody Johnson celebrates a big touring year with a new live album, ‘Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live’

November 4, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Warner Music Nashville

Cody Johnson is putting a stamp on a massive year with a new live album. The project, called Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live, is due out December 2.

A two-part collection boasting 27 tracks, the live album includes marquee hits and fan-favorites like “Dear Rodeo,” “Human” and his chart-topping “‘Til You Can’t.” In a statement, Cody says that this release celebrates his long-standing relationship with the group of musicians he plays with every night onstage.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than getting to play live shows with this band,” he explains. “We’ve traveled a lot of miles in the last 15 years and lived a lot of life together. This record is allowing us to deliver a live concert directly to the fans.”

Ahead of release day, the live version of “Human” is available now.

Cody’s got a lot of career wins to celebrate these days, and he’s got a big week coming up: He’s a first-time performer at the 2022 CMA Awards, where he’s also nominated in four categories.

Tune in to watch Cody and the rest of the stars at the CMA Awards on ABC. The show airs live from Nashville on November 9. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the event.

