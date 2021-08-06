      Weather Alert

Cody Johnson huddles up for fall with two nostalgic new songs off his upcoming double album

Aug 6, 2021 @ 4:00pm

CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville

The doubled-up song fun continues for Cody Johnson, who is making good on his promise to fans to put out two new songs each month leading up to the October release of his double album. 

In August, the two songs on deck are “Let’s Build a Fire” and “Driveway,” a pair of tracks full of vivid, nostalgic imagery. 

Perfectly timed for the beginning of the fall season, “Let’s Build a Fire” is a literal homage to autumn, celebrating chillier temperatures, football season and — of course — Friday night bonfires. Uptempo and bluesy, the song was written by fellow country singer Chris Janson, along with songwriter Mitch Oglesby

Meanwhile, “Driveway” celebrates a different kind of nostalgia, as Cody reminisces about the warmth and comfort of being at his grandparents’ house. 

“‘Let’s Build a Fire’ and ‘Driveway’ are the perfect two songs to get geared up for the fall season,” the singer says. “I’m very fortunate to have been able to cut both of these tracks. I was even able to play my grandfather’s old J45 [acoustic guitar] on ‘Driveway,’ which is a special memory I’ll never forget.” 

While the full double album isn’t due out quite yet, fans can get their Cody fix beginning next week with the release of Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story, a documentary about his life and career in the rodeo and country music. 

