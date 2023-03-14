96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cody Johnson is “thankful” to have chased his dream to the Country Music Hall of Fame

March 14, 2023 11:42AM CDT
“‘Til You Can’t” hitmaker Cody Johnson is nothing but grateful for his latest inclusion in the new American Currents: State of the Music exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In an Instagram video shared by the museum, Cody reflects, “I’d been wanting to play country music since I was a little kid. I’ve worked hard my entire life to try to have a music career, and there’s been so many people who have helped me along the way. A lot of these people are still riding for the brand with me out here and helping me pursue my dream of country music.”

“The love that I have for country music and its fans is unlike anything else,” he continues. “It’s what keeps me driven, it’s what makes me keep on doing what I’m doing. I want to say how thankful I am because this is a great honor.”

More information about the American Currents: State of the Music exhibition is available at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s website. The presentation will be on display at the Nashville-based museum until February 2024.

