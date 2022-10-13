Cody Johnson leads the country nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards
Cody Johnson is the most-nominated country artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.
He’s in the running for three trophies at this year’s ceremony, with mentions in the Favorite Country Album, Favorite Country Song and Favorite Male Country Artist categories. If he wins in any of those categories, it’ll mark his first-ever AMAs trophy.
Also repping the country genre are Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton, who are up for two awards apiece. Chris is nominated in the Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Song categories, while Carrie is nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album.
Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Walker Hayes are also headed into the big night with two nominations each. All three of them are going head-to-head with Chris and Cody in the Favorite Male Country Artist category. Luke and Walker are also up for Favorite Country Album, while Morgan scored a nod in the Favorite Country Song category.
Other country acts nominated at the 2022 AMAs include Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Lady A, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Jordan Davis and many more.
Taylor Swift earned multiple mentions in country categories and is among the most-nominated artists overall, with a total of six nominations. Beyoncé and Drake each have six AMAs nods, too, but the most-mentioned nominee of the night is Bad Bunny, with a whopping eight nominations.
The American Music Awards air Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Here are the nominees in the country categories:
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”
