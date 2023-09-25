96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cody Johnson plots 2024 The Leather Tour

September 25, 2023 11:00AM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Hot off the heels of his new album announcement, Cody Johnson has unveiled dates for his 2024 headlining tour.

Named after his upcoming record, The Leather Tour kicks off January 19 in Sacramento, San Diego, Nashville, North Little Rock, Jacksonville and more. 

Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael will open for Cody at all stops, except for his North Little Rock show, which will be opened by Chris Janson and Dillon.

For tickets and a full list of dates, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.

Cody’s forthcoming album, Leather, arrives November 3 and is available for preorder. Fans can preview the project with “The Painter,” “Work Boots” and “Watching My Old Flame” — out now.

