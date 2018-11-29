Cody Johnson Put on Vocal Rest, Cancels 3 Concerts

Cody, say it ain’t so!!!! Cody Johnson has canceled three concerts scheduled for this week after being put on vocal rest. “Unfortunately due to doctor’s orders, Cody has been put on vocal rest and will be unable to perform this weekend,” Cody’s team announced on social media. “Tickets will be transferred to new dates.” According to his official website, Johnson’s November 29 show in Atlanta will now be March 21, his November 30 show in Knoxville, Tennessee, will happen on March 2, and his December 1 show in Greenville, South Carolina, will happen on May 3. The singer is expected to be back in action on December 7, while his new album “Ain’t Nothin’ to It” is set for release on January 18. That’s got to be one of the scariest things to happen for a person who makes their living with their voice.

Take care of that voice Cody!